By Matt Kroschel

ALMA, Colo. (CBS4) – Ernie and Sandy Dumas spent Tuesday morning digging out from an early winter blast of heavy wet snow in Alma.

“It’s refreshing,” Ernie told CBS4 as he shoveled some steps at the Mountain Comfort Bed and Breakfast they own.

In 12 seasons owning the business, they have never had this much snow, about 12 inches they estimate, on their back deck so early in the season.

“It’s sticky, wet snow, unusual for this part of the county and this much is also not usual,” Ernie added.

There’s talk of more snow headed their way this week, and they hope the postcard-worthy weather will be good for their business.

“We posted a picture of it on Facebook and have had lots of responses from a lot of people how beautiful it is. But some of our friends from Arizona said ‘you need to get out of there,” Ernie said.

At 10,578 feet, an early blast of winter is welcomed with snow shovels and bobcats roaring back to life.

