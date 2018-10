WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Westminster approved a controversial plan to raise water rates on Monday night. Resident’s bills will now go up 10 percent.

For about 88 percent of the city that means an increase of about $11 a month.

City officials say the extra money would go toward a $120 million plan for improvement projects.

One city official says the rate increase means large water users will pay their fair share.