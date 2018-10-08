DENVER (CBS4)– The American Heart Association is helping inspire girls to explore science, technology, engineering and math outside the classroom in their annual Bring STEM To Life event.

Nearly 100 high school girls took part in the event on Monday as well as some of Denver’s leading STEM companies.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The hope is that more girls will pursue a career in STEM fields. These women are helping assure the younger generation that they can do it.

“In those classes, I did experience everything they were saying, the hostility, kinds of like, ‘Oh do you know what you’re doing?’ and so I really took from their speaking that you kind of just need to push and use those words to encourage yourself,” said Northglenn High School senior Vivan Vovan.

The girls also took part in speed mentoring and breakout sessions led by top STEM-related organizations, giving the students a chance to make lasting connections.