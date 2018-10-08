  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Heart Association, Bring STEM To Life, Local TV, STEM
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The American Heart Association is helping inspire girls to explore science, technology, engineering and math outside the classroom in their annual Bring STEM To Life event.

Nearly 100 high school girls took part in the event on Monday as well as some of Denver’s leading STEM companies.

stem 4 life5 Bring STEM To Life Inspires Girls To Explore Science, Technology, Math Outside Classroom

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The hope is that more girls will pursue a career in STEM fields. These women are helping assure the younger generation that they can do it.

stem 4 life Bring STEM To Life Inspires Girls To Explore Science, Technology, Math Outside Classroom

(credit: CBS)

“In those classes, I did experience everything they were saying, the hostility, kinds of like, ‘Oh do you know what you’re doing?’ and so I really took from their speaking that you kind of just need to push and use those words to encourage yourself,” said Northglenn High School senior Vivan Vovan.

stem 4 life 3 Bring STEM To Life Inspires Girls To Explore Science, Technology, Math Outside Classroom

(credit: CBS)

The girls also took part in speed mentoring and breakout sessions led by top STEM-related organizations, giving the students a chance to make lasting connections.

stem 4 life2 Bring STEM To Life Inspires Girls To Explore Science, Technology, Math Outside Classroom

(credit: CBS)

stem 4 life4 Bring STEM To Life Inspires Girls To Explore Science, Technology, Math Outside Classroom

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s