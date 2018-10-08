CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The snow guns are fired up at Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creek County. On top of the cold temperatures and a few inches of snow from Mother Nature, the ski area decide to blast their man-made snow.

Ski area officials are hopeful they’ll be able to continue making snow around the clock all the way into the weekend. Loveland hasn’t announced an opening day so far.

In 2017, the area opened Oct. 20.

Copper Mountain also started making snow on Sunday morning. Their opening day is slated for Nov. 16.

We started making snow this morning! Bring on winter. 📷: Curtis DeVore pic.twitter.com/weKUzRDo8a — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) October 7, 2018

Nearby ski areas and resorts posted their own snow from Mother Nature on social media. Breckenridge Resort announced its opening day is Friday, Nov. 9.

Keystone plans to open Nov. 9 as well.

Arapahoe Basin has not announced an opening date.

Eldora Mountain Resort also saw their first snowfall Monday morning. An opening date has not been announced.