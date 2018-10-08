  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Keystone Ski Resort, Loveland Ski Area, Parker the Snow Dog, Skiing
(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The snow guns are fired up at Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creek County. On top of the cold temperatures and a few inches of snow from Mother Nature, the ski area decide to blast their man-made snow.

parker loveland Snow Guns Blasting Off In Colorados High Country

Parker the Snow Dog enjoys the snow guns at Loveland Ski Resort. (credit: Dustin Schaefer)

Ski area officials are hopeful they’ll be able to continue making snow around the clock all the way into the weekend. Loveland hasn’t announced an opening day so far.

loveland snowmaking 2 dustin schaefer of loveland ski area Snow Guns Blasting Off In Colorados High Country

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

In 2017, the area opened Oct. 20.

Copper Mountain also started making snow on Sunday morning. Their opening day is slated for Nov. 16.

Nearby ski areas and resorts posted their own snow from Mother Nature on social media. Breckenridge Resort announced its opening day is Friday, Nov. 9.

Keystone plans to open Nov. 9 as well.

Arapahoe Basin has not announced an opening date.

Eldora Mountain Resort also saw their first snowfall Monday morning. An opening date has not been announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s