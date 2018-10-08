By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather system that has kept Colorado cool and unsettled for the past several days will move away on Tuesday.

But as it does so there may be one last round of rain and snow in store for eastern Colorado along with gusty north winds.

Some computer models show that a wind driven snow is possible along and east of Interstate 25 from the mid-morning hours through about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If this happens, there could be some accumulation of snow, especially in higher areas, such as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Stay tuned as this is a forecast that could change.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.