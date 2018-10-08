By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a treat to have webcams placed on a 14,000 foot mountain where the weather is dramatic and very extreme.

An October storm crossing the central Rockies dropped moderate to heavy snow over the higher peaks of the Rocky Mountains on Monday, including the top of Pikes Peak.

Weather conditions late Monday morning on the summit included temperatures hovering just above 20 degrees with fog and snow and more powder is expected.

The city of Colorado Springs has eight cameras on the top of Pikes Peak that operate around the clock throughout the entire year.

You can watch the changing weather and enjoy the extreme conditions by clicking here.

Pikes Peak is known as America’s Mountain and has a peak elevation of 14,115 feet. It overlooks the city of Colorado Springs.

