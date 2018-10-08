DENVER (CBS4) — New Kids On The Block just announced a new tour that includes a lineup of iconic ’80s pop and hip-hop stars — and it’s coming to Denver!

The MixTape Tour includes Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. The five acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer.

“To celebrate the event, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping an epic, throwback track, ’80s Baby’ featuring their new touring partners,” the website states. “The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through ’80s song references and fresh verses- just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour.”

You can stream the song here.

The tour will come to Denver’s Pepsi Center on Friday, June 7.

See the full tour schedule here.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12th at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. local time.