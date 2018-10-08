KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (CBS4) – The National Park Service wants the public to weigh in on its Fattest Bear Week competition. The Katmai National Park and Reserve in Alaska is pitting 12 of its chubbiest bears against each other in head-to-head matchups.

“There’s no fat shaming here; we’re celebrating the survival of Katmai’s most successful bears,” officials said on the park’s Facebook page.

The park posts pictures of bears commonly seen on their Bear Cam. The photos show the bears from early summer and then fall for contrast and comparison.

Voters can “like” the photo of the bear they believe is the fattest. The beat whose photo has the most likes will move forward in the single elimination tournament.

LINK: Fattest Bear Week Competition