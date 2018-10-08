  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alaska, Fattest Bear Week, Katmai National Park, Local TV, National Park Service
409 Beadnose taken Sept. 30 at Katmai National Park & Reserve. (credit: National Park Service)

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (CBS4) – The National Park Service wants the public to weigh in on its Fattest Bear Week competition. The Katmai National Park and Reserve in Alaska is pitting 12 of its chubbiest bears against each other in head-to-head matchups.

“There’s no fat shaming here; we’re celebrating the survival of Katmai’s most successful bears,” officials said on the park’s Facebook page.

The park posts pictures of bears commonly seen on their Bear Cam. The photos show the bears from early summer and then fall for contrast and comparison.

Voters can “like” the photo of the bear they believe is the fattest. The beat whose photo has the most likes will move forward in the single elimination tournament.

LINK: Fattest Bear Week Competition

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s