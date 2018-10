DENVER (CBS4)– Mattress Firm is closing 700 stores nationwide, including eight in Colorado.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday.

According to the Denver Business Journal, the first round of closures will happen this week. That includes two stores in Lakewood, plus Mattress Firm locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Broomfield, Westminster and Rifle.

The company’s boss says it is targeting locations with multiple stores in the same city.