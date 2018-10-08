COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A member of the Air Force in Colorado Springs returned home from a six-month deployment to the Middle East. Things quickly turned messy when he realized his bag smelled terrible.
Dave Harris says when he retrieved his bag from baggage claim, a United Airlines employee told him the lavatory on the plane had a leak.
He looked at his bag and noticed it was wet. He says the things inside were special to him.
“Some of it is actually pretty sentimental, like a shirt from the place we were stationed,” Harris said. “You can’t really get that unless you go back there. Same thing for like going away gifts from places you’ve been. I had a flag that was flown in combat.”
Harris says United Airlines provided a $1,000 reimbursement check.
The airline released a statement:
We have been in touch with the customer to apologize and compensate him for the damage to his bags. We are also looking into this situation to further understand what happened.