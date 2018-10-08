By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Anticipate off and on rain or snow showers today with extensive cloud cover and chilly temperatures.

The snow line will waffle back and forth between 5,500 and 7,000 feet with little to no accumulation expected.

Snow totals will be a bit higher in the mountains with 2-4″ possible above 9,000 feet. In the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado the totals could be a bit higher.

Tonight we could have the first freeze of season along and east of Interstate 25 and in the San Luis Valley, so make sure you protect any vegetation that you want to survive.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy and chilly day with the chance for more rain and snow showers.

It will stay unsettled for the rest of the week ahead.

