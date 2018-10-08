By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest tropical storm to form in the Atlantic Basin strengthened into a hurricane early Monday.

Hurricane Michael was 50 miles south of the western tip of Cuba as of 11 a.m. eastern time and moving to the north at 7 mph.

It’s expected to make landfall somewhere in Florida’s panhandle by Wednesday as a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The last time a hurricane hit this region with that intensity was Hurricane Dennis in 2005 and Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Florida’s panhandle is extremely prone to flooding from storm surge, in particular, on the east side of where the eye makes landfall.

Michael is the 13th named storm of the season in the Atlantic Basin.

In a forecast released on August 2, The Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University predicted 12 named storms this season.

