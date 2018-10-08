(CBS Local) — Officials are using Facebook users about a message that is actually a hoax that has now gone viral.

“Hi… I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account,” reads the viral message that is completely bogus.

The message goes on to instruct Facebook users to hold their finger on the message until the forward button appears and then prompts them to forward it to all of their friends.

Don’t do that, officials say.

The message is fake and by forwarding it your Facebook friends or followers it only persists in spreading the hoax.

Your account is not sending out duplicate friend requests. There is no bug or virus currently confirmed that is sending your Friends fake requests.

Officials are instructing Facebook users to simply ignore the message and do not spread share it with your Facebook friends as it will only make matters continue.

Last year, a real cloning epidemic hit Facebook, but unlike that incident, this one has been proven as false.

If your Facebook is really hacked there are measures to take fix the problem, but experts also suggest taking preventative measures to avoid having your Facebook account compromised.

The easiest way to find out who has been accessing your account, when, and where is to go into your “Settings”, select “Security”, and then the “Where You’re Logged In” option.

That will give you all the information you need to figure out if you someone has access to your Facebook account that should not.

Other easy steps to take to prevent being hacked on Facebook include regularly changing your password, reporting a hacked account, reporting suspicious messages or applications, and strengthening your other privacy settings.