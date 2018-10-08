  • CBS4On Air

BRANSON, Mo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy received a hero’s welcome in Branson, Missouri last weekend. Deputy Taylor Davis was injured in the New Year’s Eve shooting which killed Deputy Zack Parrish in Douglas County.

dougco deputy branson 2 branson pd fb Agencies Honor Douglas County Sheriffs Deputy Hurt In Deadly Shooting

(credit: CBS)

After Davis responded, she became trapped on the second floor with the shooter who was firing through the wall at her. She then jumped out of the window and fell to the ground.

dougco deputy branson 6 branson pd fb Agencies Honor Douglas County Sheriffs Deputy Hurt In Deadly Shooting

Taylor Davis (center) (credit: CBS)

Over the weekend, agencies including the National Law Enforcement Week Committee and the Branson Police Department hosted Davis and her family.

dougco deputy branson 3 branson pd fb Agencies Honor Douglas County Sheriffs Deputy Hurt In Deadly Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The committee says Davis was not able to attend National Law Enforcement Week in Branson until now.

dougco deputy branson 10 branson pd fb Agencies Honor Douglas County Sheriffs Deputy Hurt In Deadly Shooting

(credit: CBS)

After months of recovery, Davis is now back to full duty and works as a School Resource Officer.

The Branson area sponsors National Law Enforcement Week every June and provides “scholarships” for four or five attendees who are nominated after they have been injured in the line of duty or for families who have lost an officer to a line of duty incident.

The committee elected to extend the scholarship for Davis to any time this year.

