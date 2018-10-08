  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dave Repsher, Flight For Life, Karen Mahoney, Local TV, Patrick Mahoney

DENVER (CBS4) – A deadly Flight for Life helicopter crash in Frisco prompts a new law aimed at saving lives in the future. Pilot Patrick Mahoney died in the crash, and flight nurse David Repsher was badly burned when the fuel tank on their helicopter ruptured.

helicopter crash frisco Bill Prompted By Deadly Helicopter Crash Passes

A Flight for Life helicopter crashed in Frisco (credit: Lake Dillon Fire)

A fiery explosion followed.

The new law requires all civilian helicopters be retrofitted with crash-resistant fuel systems, which the military has required for decades.

flight for life Bill Prompted By Deadly Helicopter Crash Passes

(credit: CBS)

Congressman (D-Arvada) Ed Perlmutter says his bill wouldn’t have passed without the help of Patrick’s widow, Karen.

“Without her effort and personal note that she brought to this, whether talking me or Jared Polis, Cory Gardner, Michael Bennet or the FAA generally, I don’t think this would have happened,” said Perlmutter.

142 Bill Prompted By Deadly Helicopter Crash Passes

Perlmutter’s office says only about 14 percent of the nearly 5,000 helicopters built since 1994 have crash-resistant fuel systems.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s