By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 season of “Rocktober” is over after the Colorado Rockies’ were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 at Coors Field.

The Rockies’ loss left thousands of fans walking away from the stadium Sunday feeling a major league letdown.

For Rockies fans, the game was just as dreary as the weather.

“It’s cold. We’re from Colorado but it’s a little early for it to be this cold,” said Quinn Garvik, who came to Denver for the game from Glenwood Springs.

The cold was just the beginning of the cloudy day on the field.

“It’s rough,” said one fan.

In the team’s first home playoff game since 2007, fans waiting in line at the box office found out that the tickets were not cheap.

“I paid $100 for this one, $150 for another,” said Fernando Martinez, who lives in Denver.

“It’s not looking good for the Rockies,” said another fan, of the competition.

With still no runs through the 8th inning, people in purple were holding out hope for a comeback in the 9th.

But fans, including the Hook family, learned the score would stay at zero.

“We can live with the wet weather. The score is bad,” said Ken Hook of Arvada, while shielding his head from the rain with a Rockies towel.

“It’s disappointing,” said Quinn Garvik, as fans poured out of the stadium. “They didn’t hit the ball. They hit it all season long, and they couldn’t figure out how to do it in the playoffs.”

That will not stop him, however, from coming back next season.

Next year’s home opener will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.