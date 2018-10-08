  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Coors Field, Local TV, Milwaukee Brewers, National League Division Series

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 season of “Rocktober” is over after the Colorado Rockies’ were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 at Coors Field.

The Rockies’ loss left thousands of fans walking away from the stadium Sunday feeling a major league letdown.

sad rockies fans 10pkg frame 1770 Rockies Fans Say Goodbye To Rocktober For Another Season

(credit: CBS)

For Rockies fans, the game was just as dreary as the weather.

“It’s cold. We’re from Colorado but it’s a little early for it to be this cold,” said Quinn Garvik, who came to Denver for the game from Glenwood Springs.

gettyimages 1047272496 Rockies Fans Say Goodbye To Rocktober For Another Season

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 07: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after lining out during the ninth inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on October 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The cold was just the beginning of the cloudy day on the field.

“It’s rough,” said one fan.

In the team’s first home playoff game since 2007, fans waiting in line at the box office found out that the tickets were not cheap.

sad rockies fans 10pkg frame 570 Rockies Fans Say Goodbye To Rocktober For Another Season

(credit: CBS)

“I paid $100 for this one, $150 for another,” said Fernando Martinez, who lives in Denver.

“It’s not looking good for the Rockies,” said another fan, of the competition.

With still no runs through the 8th inning, people in purple were holding out hope for a comeback in the 9th.

But fans, including the Hook family, learned the score would stay at zero.

sad rockies fans 10pkg frame 480 Rockies Fans Say Goodbye To Rocktober For Another Season

(credit: CBS)

“We can live with the wet weather. The score is bad,” said Ken Hook of Arvada, while shielding his head from the rain with a Rockies towel.

“It’s disappointing,” said Quinn Garvik, as fans poured out of the stadium. “They didn’t hit the ball. They hit it all season long, and they couldn’t figure out how to do it in the playoffs.”

That will not stop him, however, from coming back next season.

gettyimages 1047275872 Rockies Fans Say Goodbye To Rocktober For Another Season

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 07: The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate winning Game Three of the National League Division Series by defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on October 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. The Brewers won the game 6-0 and the series 3-0. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Next year’s home opener will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s