LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials say the 416 Fire is now completely controlled, but it’s not “out.” There has not been any active fire or hot spots within the containment lines, officials said.

gettyimages 973830202 416 Fire Declared Completely Controlled

HERMOSA, CO – JUNE 13: Burned trees and scorched earth can be seen in the forest where the 416 fire burned on June 13, 2018 near Hermosa, Colorado. The fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1 and has now burned 26,500 acres. The fire is 15% contained. No homes have burned and no firefighters have been injured. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Fire officials declared the fire fully contained on July 31.

The 416 Fire started on June 1 near Durango. It burned more than 55,000 acres, however no homes or businesses were lost.

