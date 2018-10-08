LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials say the 416 Fire is now completely controlled, but it’s not “out.” There has not been any active fire or hot spots within the containment lines, officials said.

Fire officials declared the fire fully contained on July 31.

The 416 Fire started on June 1 near Durango. It burned more than 55,000 acres, however no homes or businesses were lost.

