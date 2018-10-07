WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS) – The Westminster City Council will vote on Monday on a plan to raise water rates for the city. The plan was met with criticism in September.

The city is proposing a net-average 10 percent increase to water rates. For about 88 percent of city residents, that means an increase of about $11 a month.

Many residents condemned the proposal at the last city council meeting and planned to fight it.

City officials say the extra money would go toward a $120 million plan for improvement projects.