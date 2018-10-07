Filed Under:CU Buffaloes

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The CU Buffaloes have moved up in the latest Associated Press college football poll. They are now ranked No. 19 after being ranked No. 21 last week.

gettyimages 10467296881 Undefeated Colorado Buffaloes Move Up 2 Spots In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Quarterback Steven Montez of the Colorado Buffaloes throws against the Arizona State Sun Devils. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Laviska Shenault Jr. scored all four of No. 21 Colorado’s touchdowns, two on the ground, two through the air, as the Buffaloes remained unbeaten with a win against Arizona State on Saturday.

Shenault Jr. is currently the country’s leading receiver.

Next week Colorado visits USC, seeking its first win over the Trojans in 13 tries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s