BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The CU Buffaloes have moved up in the latest Associated Press college football poll. They are now ranked No. 19 after being ranked No. 21 last week.

Laviska Shenault Jr. scored all four of No. 21 Colorado’s touchdowns, two on the ground, two through the air, as the Buffaloes remained unbeaten with a win against Arizona State on Saturday.

Shenault Jr. is currently the country’s leading receiver.

Next week Colorado visits USC, seeking its first win over the Trojans in 13 tries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)