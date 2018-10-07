AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a home near Sable Boulevard and Iliff Avenue Sunday morning after a vehicle drove into the building.

Investigators saw the path where the SUV drove up on the sidewalk and then through a wooden fence and across the homeowner’s yard and finally hit the home.

Police say one male is hurt, but it’s not clear how badly he is hurt or whether he is the driver.

They say the driver lost control of the vehicle, but investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.