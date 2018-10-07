  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a home near Sable Boulevard and Iliff Avenue Sunday morning after a vehicle drove into the building.

SUV Crashes Into Aurora Home

(credit: CBS)

Investigators saw the path where the SUV drove up on the sidewalk and then through a wooden fence and across the homeowner’s yard and finally hit the home.

SUV Crashes Into Aurora Home

(credit: CBS)

Police say one male is hurt, but it’s not clear how badly he is hurt or whether he is the driver.

SUV Crashes Into Aurora Home

(credit: CBS)

They say the driver lost control of the vehicle, but investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

