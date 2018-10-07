  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Game 3, Matt Holliday, Milwaukee Brewers, NLDS

DENVER (AP) — Rockies left fielder Matt Holliday returned to the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee.

Colorado tries to avoid elimination Sunday at Coors Field after dropping two straight in Milwaukee.

coors field sunday Rockies Holliday In NLDS Game 3 Lineup

The Rockies warm up ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field Sunday. (credit: CBS)

Holliday started for the first time in the series with left-hander Wade Miley throwing for Milwaukee. Holliday has a hit and a strikeout as a pinch-hitter in the NLDS.

gettyimages 1023482152 Rockies Holliday In NLDS Game 3 Lineup

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 25: Matt Holliday #7 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a seventh inning solo homerun against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on August 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Players are wearing special jerseys with their nicknames on them during Players’ Weekend. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old Holliday was signed to a minor league deal July 29 and called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 23.

gettyimages 81836154 Rockies Holliday In NLDS Game 3 Lineup

DENVER – JULY 03: Left fielder Matt Holliday #5 of the Colorado Rockies runs the bases against the Florida Marlins at Coors Field on July 3, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Marlins 6-5 in 11 innings. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In an effort to ignite a slumping offense, the Rockies bumped All-Star shortstop Trevor Story to the cleanup spot.

The Brewers started 38-year-old catcher Erik Kratz for a second straight game. He had two RBIs on Friday.

