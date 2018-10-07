EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A SWAT team in El Paso County raided a home and found eight separate, functional marijuana grows inside on Wednesday. Investigators also found narcotics, cash, body armor and 14 different weapons.

The home is in unincorporated El Paso County near Vessey and Holmes Roads. Officials say they received numerous tips about narcotics at the property.

In all, investigators seized 271 marijuana plants. They also found a butane hash oil extraction lab in a storage room inside the home.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Caleb Moraida on an outstanding traffic warratn. However, no charges have been announced regarding the seizures.