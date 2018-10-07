  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A SWAT team in El Paso County raided a home and found eight separate, functional marijuana grows inside on Wednesday. Investigators also found narcotics, cash, body armor and 14 different weapons.

epc marijuana 1 8 Marijuana Grows In 1 Home Busted In Unincorporated El Paso County

(credit: CBS)

The home is in unincorporated El Paso County near Vessey and Holmes Roads. Officials say they received numerous tips about narcotics at the property.

epc marijuana 5 e1538940349453 8 Marijuana Grows In 1 Home Busted In Unincorporated El Paso County

(credit: CBS)

In all, investigators seized 271 marijuana plants. They also found a butane hash oil extraction lab in a storage room inside the home.

epc marijuana 4 8 Marijuana Grows In 1 Home Busted In Unincorporated El Paso County

(credit: CBS)

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Caleb Moraida on an outstanding traffic warratn. However, no charges have been announced regarding the seizures.

caleb moraida 8 Marijuana Grows In 1 Home Busted In Unincorporated El Paso County

Caleb Moraida (credit: CBS)

