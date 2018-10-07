  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:C&C Disposal Transfer Station, Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday battled a large trash fire at a waste disposal facility at Pueblo in southeastern Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

Pueblo County officials say no structures were threatened and there were no reported injuries from the fire at the C&C Disposal Transfer Station.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday by a passer-by who reported seeing large flames in the area. Flames were reported to be as high as 44 feet (13.4 meters).

Firefighters from about a half dozen fire agencies were called to help put out the fire.

