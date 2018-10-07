(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best ramen around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and special data to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Uncle

Topping the list is Uncle. Located at 2215 W. 32nd Ave. in Highland, the Asian fusion spot is the most popular ramen spot in Denver, boasting four stars out of 1,026 reviews on Yelp.

Ramen options include the Chili Pork (white shoyu broth, spicy ground pork, kimchi, scallion and soft egg), the Spicy Chicken (sesame broth, confit chicken, bean sprouts, scallion and soft egg) and the Chashu (shoyu broth, pork belly, marinated sprouts, arugula, scallion and soft egg). It also serves bowls and buns.

Yelper Monica C., who reviewed it on Sept. 26, wrote, “This is American-style ramen, but it is very delicious! The taste of the ingredients blend very well. We also loved the pork buns! Busy at nights most of the time, so be prepared.”

2. Tokio

Next up is Five Points’ Tokio, situated at 2907 Huron St., Unit 103. With four stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Among its ramen dishes, look for the Miso (pork and chicken broth, chashu pork, bok choy, bean sprouts, pickled bamboo and spicy sesame oil), the Curry (Japanese-style curry with pork and chicken broth, chashu pork, bok choy, carrot, spinach, pickled bamboo and dry chili) and the Cremoso Diablo (pork and chicken broth, chashu pork, bok choy, bean sprouts and more topped with cheddar and jack cheese).

John W., who visited it on Aug. 24, said, “Easily the best ramen in Denver. I always get the Tonkotsu Ramen and like mine on the spicy side and they are always happy to oblige. The broth is always rich and flavorful and the noodles soak up the broth wonderfully.”

3. Ajinoya Ramen

Virginia Village’s Ajinoya Ramen, located at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen and poke 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews.

If you go for the ramen, expect to find the Tan Tan (chicken broth, peanut sauce, spicy ground pork, fish cake and seasoned egg) and the Mazemen Ramen (ground pork, seasoned egg, bok choy, green onion, fried garlic and fried onion).

Yelper Karen D. said, “Phenomenal ramen! The broth is to die for and the meat is always tender. We’ve been trying places all over the Denver area and this is absolutely our top pick!”

4. Mizu Izakaya

Mizu Izakaya in Highland is another go-to, with four stars out of 248 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1560 Boulder St. to see for yourself.

Ramen offerings include Pork Kimchi with miso broth and a soft-boiled egg and the Tonkotsu with chicken and pork broth, chashu pork, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, wood ear mushroom and fried garlic, among others.

Yelper Jessica D., who reviewed the izakaya and sushi bar on Sept. 10, wrote, “The spicy pork and kimchi ramen here is so good. I have to say though, it is super spicy, especially if you’re a solid medium on the spice train like me … [but] I could not stop eating and I barely came up for air.”

5. Sera’s Ramen Enclave

Finally, over in West Highland, check out Sera’s Ramen Enclave, which has earned four stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean and Vietnamese spot at 3472 W. 32nd Ave.

Ramen bowls include the Spicy Dashi Miso served with enoki mushrooms, onions, egg, seaweed and seasoned grilled chicken; the Red Seoul with red pepper paste broth and egg, seaweed, onions and seasoned grilled chicken; and the Flavorsome, which is oxtail broth topped with spices and served with leeks, onions, enoki mushrooms and pulled braised oxtail.

Yelp reviewer Caileigh M. said, “This is definitely one of my top favorite ramen places in Denver. To get in, you have to pass through a narrow alleyway to get to the back of the building. You’ll be outside on the back patio that has tons of plants and privacy.”

Article provided by Hoodline.