By Zack Kelberman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (247 SPORTS) – It’s been a day of firsts for the Denver Broncos.

The defense forced its first turnover since Week 1. Case Keenum threw his first touchdown since Week 1. Courtland Sutton caught his first NFL TD. DaeSean Hamilton made his first NFL catch.

And Derek Wolfe recorded his first career interception following a deflection by Shane Ray. Take a look below.

Fully healthy following a career-threatening neck injury, Wolfe is having a production year for the Broncos, notching 12 tackles and two pass deflections coming into Week 5. He’s been a force in run support and, now, is doing work against the pass.

His presence has been a boon for rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

“He won’t be ignored, but I think Von is a proven pass rusher in this league so he’s going to get chips and he’s going to get the slides from the offensive line early,” head coach Vance Joseph said last month. “Hopefully opposite of him, we can win some one-on-ones—not only outside, but inside. We’re hoping ‘Wolfey’ (DE Derek Wolfe) wins some one-on-ones, we’re hoping [DE Adam] Gotsis wins some one-on-ones inside. That will make them play fair on third downs and allow Von to get more fair one-on-ones.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Jets 34, Broncos 16

Unfortunately for Denver, Wolfe’s pick didn’t lead to points. The Broncos are down by two scores, 24-10, late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game from MetLife Stadium.