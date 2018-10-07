  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Country Time, Denver City Council, Lemonade Stands, Local TV, Stapleton

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – A national lemonade company took time Saturday to honor three Denver boys who have gone above and beyond to make sure lemonade stands never go away.

party 1 Country Time Throws Lemonade Party For Boys Who Affected Social Change

(credit: CBS)

Country Time Lemonade promised the Guffey brothers a party if Denver reworked licensing requirements for kids’ lemonade stands. After a unanimous vote by Denver City Council this summer, the brothers had a new ordinance. They just needed the party.

On Saturday, in the same Stapleton neighborhood where their stand was shut down, the lemonade company fulfilled its promise.

There was music, a bouncy house and endless amounts of lemonade.

Ben, 7, William, 5, and Johnathan, 2, were thrilled. While they have all learned a lot about the art of selling lemonade, their parents believe they are learning much more.

party 3 Country Time Throws Lemonade Party For Boys Who Affected Social Change

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Ben, William and Johnathan. (credit: CBS)

“What we hope is that they saw how one person or one small group of people can affect social change,” said Patrick Guffey, the boys’ father.

Their mother, Jennifer Knowles, was beaming.

“This is a big day!” she exclaimed with a huge smile.

party 4 Country Time Throws Lemonade Party For Boys Who Affected Social Change

(credit: CBS)

The family has plans to do much more.

“Denver has changed and now we’re going to see what we can do for the state of Colorado,” said Knowles.

party 2 Country Time Throws Lemonade Party For Boys Who Affected Social Change

(credit: CBS)

They are working a draft bill with a state legislator to change Colorado laws so that anyone under the age of 18 can have a lemonade stand without having to get a permit.

Knowles says they are modeling it after a law passed in Utah. Currently that’s the only state to have such a law.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s