By Zack Kelberman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (247 SPORTS) – One streak over, and another just beginning.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Broncos quarterback Case Keenum snapped his three-game touchdown-less streak with an eight-yard dart to rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton. It’s Sutton’s first NFL TD grab of his promising career.

The score was set up by a Jets fumble forced by Adam Gotsis. Take a look below.

Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave hinted at a breakout performance for Sutton, who’s looked more and more comfortable with each passing week.

“Yes, definitely,” Musgrave said Thursday. “Like we talked about, our two rookie running backs and Courtland—our (Southern Methodist University) wideouts, Courtland and Emmanuel—we need to get those guys more touches. We’re looking forward to that because Courtland, he’s really coming on here after our first four games of the season.”

That Denver scored is a direct byproduct of forcing turnovers, something they hadn’t done since the season-opener.

“We’ve had our chances,” head coach Vance Joseph lamented. In Baltimore, the ball is on the ground and we don’t get it. Against Oakland, we do pick up one and it’s a penalty. We’ve had our chances, but we have to obviously continue to search the football from the ball carriers and strip the quarterbacks on sacks. Sometimes they come in bunches, so hopefully we can turn that this weekend.”

The Broncos (2-2) and Jets (1-3), are both fighting to break their losing streaks at MetLife Stadium Sunday.