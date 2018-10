EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS4) – Broncos kicker Brandon McManus kicked his 100th career field goal on Sunday.

With his field goal in the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, McManus passed David Treadwell for sole possession of fifth place on the team’s list.

The Broncos kickers in front of him on the franchise best list are as follows:

Jason Elam – 395

Jim Turner – 151

Matt Prater – 141

Rich Karlis – 137