DENVER (CBS4) – The Walk to Defeat ALS is just one week away. Happening on Oct. 13 thousands of people will come together to fight a disease that affects many people around the nation each year.

Walk to Defeat ALS serves as one of the largest fundraisers to defeat ALS. The event will be held at Sloan’s Lake Park at 1700 N Sheridan Boulevard.

