DENVER (CBS4) – With present stressors in today’s world, it is important to take a step back and focus on self-care and mindfulness. An upcoming event is helping people relax.

The “Take a Breath” luncheon hosted by Mount Saint Vincent is happening on Oct. 17 at the PPA Event Center at 2105 Decatur Street. It features many speakers, including Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, author of her newest book “Mommy Burnout.”

Ziegler and others will address the importance of taking a breath and provide tips on relieving stress.

