DENVER (CBS4) — Two intelligence officials and a business owner – who is also the wife of one of the officials – have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bid rigging charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver announced the indictment following the arrest of the three — Kevin Kuciapinski, 43, Randolph Stimac, 61, and Mykhael Kuciapinski, 51 – on Friday morning.

The three are accused of conspiring to obtain services for Mykhael Kuciapinski’s business, called “Company G” in the office’s press release, between August 2013 and November 2015.

During that time, Kevin Kuciapinski worked for the National Reconnaissance Office at the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado on Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

Stimac was an employee of the National Security Agency at the same facility.

Mykahel Kuciapinski’s company was attempting to do business with the U.S. government, according to prosecutors.

“The defendants conspired with each other to unlawfully obtain and disclose source selection information prior to the award for services related to a contract for services related to NSA, a category of intelligence that involves the collection, processing, and dissemination of foreign communications in order to obtain foreign intelligence necessary to the national defense, national security, or the conduct of the foreign affairs of the United States,” the office stated in its press release. “The alleged plan and purpose of the conspiracy was for Kevin Kuciapinski and Randolph Stimac to provide a competitive advantage to defendant Mykhael Kuciapinski’s bid or proposal by providing her information and source selection information for the contract in question.”

A search Saturday of Colorado’s business licenses through the Secretary of State’s database reveals no company named “Company G.”

The case was investigated by the NSA, NRO, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the IRS-Criminal Investigation.