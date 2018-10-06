By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora woman charged in the July hit and run death of a local artist was in Arapahoe County Court Friday.

Dominique Cain, 33, faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide. She’s accused of striking Nancy Condit, 64, at the intersection of South Downing Street and East Cornell Avenue. Condit was walking her bike across the intersection when she was struck.

Jill Caplin, Nancy’s sister-in-law and close friend, said it was thanks to neighbors who spotted the license plate, that police found Cain.

“The neighbors around here were tremendous. They came out with flowers. They came out with support. They came out with finding the license plate, I mean, they were just all over it,” said Caplin.

According to court documents, Cain admitted to police she knew she struck someone, but was afraid.

Alongside her attorney, Cain appeared briefly before a judge Friday. The hearing was continued and as Cain left the courthouse Friday, declined to comment.

Cain is set for an arraignment Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

The following are the specific charged against Cain:

COUNT 1: LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, (Felony 3)

COUNT 2: VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, (Felony 4)

COUNT 3: COMPULSORY INSURANCE (Class 1 traffic misdemeanor) (Owning or driving a motor vehicle without an insurance policy in effect, failure to present evidence of insurance when asked to do so by a peace officer (class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense)

COUNT 4: DRIVING UNDER RESTRAINT (Misdemeanor) ( license is under restraint for a prior conviction)

COUNT 5: VIOLATION OF A TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNAL – RED LIGHT, (TIA)

COUNT 6: RECKLESS DRIVING (Class 2 traffic misdemeanor)

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.