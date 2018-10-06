By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature brought the first accumulating snow of the season to parts of the Denver metro area early Saturday morning, including at Denver International Airport, where the city’s official weather stations is located.

Between midnight and 4 a.m. the National Weather Service in Boulder reported a half inch of snow at DIA.

It’s the earliest first accumulating snow of the season since 2012.

SURPRISE!!! Some rain stuck around long enough to change over to accumulating snow in parts of metro Denver. (including DIA) All while we were asleep! If you missed out I have another chance in my 4Cast. Join us on #CBS4Mornings til 8a! #COwx #4wx @JamieALeary @KerryOC_TV pic.twitter.com/pCA866ad3k — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) October 6, 2018

Just south of the airport near Watkins, CBS4 Weather Watcher Meg Armstrong also reported a half inch of snow.

In the nearby foothills up to a third of an inch of snow accumulated in parts of Conifer and Evergreen.

