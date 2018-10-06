By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature brought the first accumulating snow of the season to parts of the Denver metro area early Saturday morning, including at Denver International Airport, where the city’s official weather stations is located.
Between midnight and 4 a.m. the National Weather Service in Boulder reported a half inch of snow at DIA.
It’s the earliest first accumulating snow of the season since 2012.
Just south of the airport near Watkins, CBS4 Weather Watcher Meg Armstrong also reported a half inch of snow.
In the nearby foothills up to a third of an inch of snow accumulated in parts of Conifer and Evergreen.
