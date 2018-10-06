  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature brought the first accumulating snow of the season to parts of the Denver metro area early Saturday morning, including at Denver International Airport, where the city’s official weather stations is located.

youreport4 Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denvers Airport

Accumulating snow fell overnight at Denver International Airport. (credit: Kyle Cote)

Between midnight and 4 a.m. the National Weather Service in Boulder reported a half inch of snow at DIA.

It’s the earliest first accumulating snow of the season since 2012.

ashton misc Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denvers Airport

kcnc master Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denvers Airport

Just south of the airport near Watkins, CBS4 Weather Watcher Meg Armstrong also reported a half inch of snow.

mx1 wxwatchers Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denvers Airport

In the nearby foothills up to a third of an inch of snow accumulated in parts of Conifer and Evergreen.

mx1 wxwatchers3 Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denvers Airport

mx1 wxwatchers1 Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denvers Airport

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

