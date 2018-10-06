CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — The body of Union Pacific engineer Jason Martinez was recovered Friday night at the scene of a train collision that killed another man and injured two other crew members.

Martinez, an employee of the railroad for 12 years, had been missing since the Thursday evening incident.

Conductor Benjamin Brozovich, a 20-year Union Pacific veteran, also died in the wreck. His body was discovered Thursday night.

The two injured crew members were treated and released at a Cheyenne hospital.

An eastbound freight train rear-ended another freight train Thursday night 18 miles west of Cheyenne, according to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. The second train was parked.

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the crash investigation Friday.

Saturday, a spokesman said data recorders were recovered from both trains.

“There was significant damage to the recorder from the ‘striking’ train,” NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said. “It has been sent to the manufacturer who will attempt to recover the data.”

That data, Williams said, includes information about the train’s speed, brake application, and horn use. It also contains video from a camera mounted on the lead locomotive.

Three locomotives and 56 rail cars from the moving train derailed after striking the parked train.

Nine cars from the parked train left the tracks.

Both trains were hauling mixed freight.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 7:45 p.m.

CBS affiliate KGWN reports the Interstate 80 service road at the crash location will remain closed for the duration of the investigation and cleanup, which could last as long as 10 days.