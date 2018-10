AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating a bizarre attempt to steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo. Police say they were called to 35th Place and Tower Road at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

APD is investigating a failed attempt to use a 🚜 to steal an ATM from the @WellsFargo at 35th/Tower. No one is in custody yet. Please call 303-627-3100 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/ivVQu65FkU — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 6, 2018

Details about who is behind the damage are not clear. No one has been arrested.

Investigators ask if you know any more information to call 303-627-3100.