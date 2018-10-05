DENVER (CBS4) – From a pumpkin patch to a run for wishes, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

Maize in the City:

The fall season is in full swing and it’s a perfect time to get lost! Head to Thornton now through the end of October for Maize in the City. Navigate your way through their 20-acre corn maze, find your perfect pumpkin, and feed animals at the petting zoo. Some attractions are free, others start at $8.

The Big Wonderful:

The Big Wonderful is back and better than ever! Head to Globeville Saturday and Sunday to enjoy a beer festival, bluegrass, and a bazaar all in one place. It’s a free, all-ages, and pet friendly event.

Denver Zombie Crawl:

Dress up as the undead and be a part of the 13th Annual Denver Zombie Crawl. Saturday, get decked out in your scariest Halloween costumes and head down to Skyline Park. Costume contests and after parties round out the afternoon’s festivities. It’s a free for all-ages.

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k:

Lace up your running shoes and sweat it out for a sweet treat! The Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k and 5k strolls through Civic Center Park Sunday. Chocolate flows at the finish line, where participants can enjoy music, mugs of hot cocoa, and fondue. Registration starts at $54. Proceeds benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.