By Matt Kroschel

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– One of Colorado’s most iconic historic buildings that is in danger of literally crumbling to the ground. Now, the Leadville community is trying to make sure the Tabor Opera House stands for generations to come.

Leadville residents along with supporters across the country are voting in the 2018 “Partners in Preservation: Main Streets” National Historic Preservation Awareness campaign.

Leadville is up against 20 other finalist preservation projects nationwide to win $150,000. The money would be used for the rehabilitation of the Tabor Opera House.

The Tabor Opera House is the only site in Colorado selected for this round of the competition.

“We are in the lead so far but people need to keep voting,” volunteer board president Stephanie Spong told CBS4 Friday.

The grant will be used to help with phase one of a $10 million renovation project to bring the old building back to life.

“We have got to save this place, it’s truly special and worth everything we can do to make sure it stay around,” Spong added.

Winners will be determined by popular vote between Sept. 24-Oct. 26. Votes can be made online by members of the public daily at voteyourmainstreet.org/leadville.

Each person can vote five times per day.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.