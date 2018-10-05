  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– One of Colorado’s most iconic historic buildings that is in danger of literally crumbling to the ground. Now, the Leadville community is trying to make sure the Tabor Opera House stands for generations to come.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 0 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

Leadville residents along with supporters across the country are voting in the 2018 “Partners in Preservation: Main Streets” National Historic Preservation Awareness campaign.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 120 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

Leadville is up against 20 other finalist preservation projects nationwide to win $150,000. The money would be used for the rehabilitation of the Tabor Opera House.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 300 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

The Tabor Opera House is the only site in Colorado selected for this round of the competition.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 803 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

“We are in the lead so far but people need to keep voting,” volunteer board president Stephanie Spong told CBS4 Friday.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 889 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

The grant will be used to help with phase one of a $10 million renovation project to bring the old building back to life.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 769 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

“We have got to save this place, it’s truly special and worth everything we can do to make sure it stay around,” Spong added.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 1949 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

Winners will be determined by popular vote between Sept. 24-Oct. 26. Votes can be made online by members of the public daily at voteyourmainstreet.org/leadville.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 1639 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

Each person can vote five times per day.

taylor opera house 5pkg frame 1459 Tabor Opera House Needs Your Vote, But Its Not About The Election

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

