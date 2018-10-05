  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Webcams at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park showed fresh snow and fog early Friday morning.

The weather prompted a temporary closure of Trail Ridge Road between Milner Pass and Rainbow Curve.

rmnp alpine visitors center1 Snow Temporarily Closes Trail Ridge Road In Colorados RMNP

rmnp alpine visitors center Snow Temporarily Closes Trail Ridge Road In Colorados RMNP

The forecast for the next several days calls for colder than normal temperatures and accumulating snow across the higher elevations of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

