By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Webcams at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park showed fresh snow and fog early Friday morning.

The weather prompted a temporary closure of Trail Ridge Road between Milner Pass and Rainbow Curve.

The forecast for the next several days calls for colder than normal temperatures and accumulating snow across the higher elevations of Rocky Mountain National Park.

