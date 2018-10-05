By Romi Bean

MILWAUKEE (CBS) – The Rockies got off to a VERY slow start Thursday night in the first game of the NLDS. They mustered just one hit through eight innings. And just four hits total – the fewest hits in a postseason game in franchise history.

But there was a glimmer of hope in the loss. Down two-nothing in the ninth, the Rockies rallied, putting up 2 runs of their own to tie the game and send it to extra innings. In the end, it wasn’t enough, but the rally is something the Rockies will keep in the back of their minds as they continue through a tough postseason.

“Coming back in the ninth against Jeffers is pretty good. He’s really good, and just to have that in the back of our minds, whenever we’re down or if it’s a close game late. We know we’ve been there and we’ve put up some good runs against a good closer in a tough game.” Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said after the 3-2 loss in Milwaukee.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado added, “We’ve got to put better at bats together, all of us. I think we’re having a little trouble the last few games, but at the same time we’re facing good pitching. We’re confident we’re going to be fine, hopefully today we have quality at bats and start stringing runs together”

Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez will hit cleanup when the Rockies try to break out of their slump. The left-handed slugger moved up after hitting sixth in the order in Game 1.

Manager Bud Black also inserted Gerardo Parra into the lineup, hitting sixth and playing in left. Parra has hits in both postseason games for Colorado. David Dahl, who started Game 1 in left, will come off the bench.

The Rockies have managed just six runs in three games since a 12-0 win over Washington on Sunday.

The top of the order hasn’t changed with center fielder Charlie Blackmon, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Arenado leading off. They’re followed by Gonzalez, Story and Parra.

First baseman Ian Desmond, catcher Chris Iannetta and starter Tyler Anderson round out the lineup.

For the Brewers, Mike Moustakas has moved up one spot in the order to fifth, a day after driving in the winning run in Game 1.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain, right fielder Christian Yelich and left fielder Ryan Braun top the lineup. First baseman Jesus Aguilar, Moustakas and shortstop Hernan Perez are next.

Second baseman Travis Shaw hits seventh after hitting cleanup in Game 1. He’s followed by catcher Erik Kratz and starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.

First pitch for Friday’s Game 2 of the NLDS is at 2:15 p.m. mountain time.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)