DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is opening its production of “Corduroy” through its Theatre for Young Audiences program. The play is geared to children ages pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade.“Corduroy” is based on the popular children’s books “Corduroy” and “A Pocket for Corduroy” by Don Freeman.

The DCPA launched its Theatre for Young Audiences program last year with the production of “Snowy Day”. The plays are based on popular children’s books. They bring to life material the children are already familiar with, and gives them an interactive experience.

“We really want to make it incredibly tactile, incredible colorful. That it is fully produced and fully blown when they arrive, like they are stepping into the book,” said Allison Watrous, Executive Director of Education at the DCPA.

The goal is to expand young children’s imaginations and their experience with theater.

“Corduroy” runs through December 16th at the Conservatory Theatre. Tickets for weekend performances are on sale for $15.