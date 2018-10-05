By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front will move through Colorado over the next 12 to 18 hours helping set the stage for a weekend that will feel like fall.

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible statewide today, starting in the west and eventually making it to the east by this evening.

Snow is possible on mountain peaks above 10,000 feet, especially along and north of Interstate 70.

As the front approaches and moves through it will be windy and turning much cooler.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered rain showers.

Sunday another cold front will approach and bring even colder weather along with another chance for rain and snow.

This time, depending on how it all comes together, a chilly rain could mix with or even change to snow around parts of Denver by Monday morning.

So stay tuned for details on that forecast!

