GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Shuttle service and a permit process will be part of the plan to restrict visitors at the popular Hanging Lake Trail next year. The U.S. Forest Service announced the final plan that will begin in May 2019.

The new management plan is meant to address overcrowding which has resulted in damage to the trail along with vandalism, dangerous traffic and parking situations and an obstinate violation of rules.

The USFS’s plan caps visits to 615 people per day, that’s about half the number of people who use the trail during a busy summer day. Everyone who visits must buy a permit, starting next year.

During the busiest months of the year visitors will take a shuttle ride to the trail head.