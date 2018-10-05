By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters spend all year putting out flames, but Friday they’re bringing the heat.

Hundreds of firefighters from all over the country will take over Larimer Square for the 31st annual Denver Fire Fighters Local 858 Chili Cook-Off.

All proceeds this year will go to the Colorado Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In addition to a huge variety of red and green chili, guests can also indulge in Colorado craft beer.

Entrées are $5 and samples are $1.

The event is now underway and it ends at 4 p.m. or until all the delicious chili runs out.

