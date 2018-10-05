  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Muscular Dystrophy Association, Denver Fire Department, Larimer Square, Local TV

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters spend all year putting out flames, but Friday they’re bringing the heat.

chili Denver Firefighters Compete For The Best Chili In Town

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds of firefighters from all over the country will take over Larimer Square for the 31st annual Denver Fire Fighters Local 858 Chili Cook-Off.

All proceeds this year will go to the Colorado Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In addition to a huge variety of red and green chili, guests can also indulge in Colorado craft beer.

Entrées are $5 and samples are $1.

The event is now underway and it ends at 4 p.m. or until all the delicious chili runs out.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s