CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — A freight train rear-ended another freight train Thursday night 18 miles west of Cheyenne, killing one person and injuring two others.

One person is still missing.

cheyenne train derail 1 wydot district 1 fb One Dead, One Missing After Freight Trains Collide Near Cheyenne

The two injured were treated and released at a Cheyenne hospital.

All four — the deceased, missing, and injured — are Union Pacific crew members.

cheyenne train derail 3 wydot district 1 fb One Dead, One Missing After Freight Trains Collide Near Cheyenne

An east-bound train is said to have rear-ended another train that was facing eastbound but was parked. Rail cars from both trains derailed. Both trains were hauling mixed freight.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 7:45 p.m. It occurred near Interstate 80 mile marker 345. The service road on the north side of I-80 is closed between exits between the 345 and 342 mile markers.

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the scene, and the crash investigation, Friday.

cheyenne train derail 2 wydot district 1 fb One Dead, One Missing After Freight Trains Collide Near Cheyenne

CBS affiliate KGWN reports the roads will remain closed for the duration of the investigation and cleanup, which could last as long as 10 days.

 

 

 

