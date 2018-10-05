DENVER (CBS4) – The new Adventure Forest is taking shape at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus.

The play park includes rope swings, a slinky climb, a glass bridge, and a look that’s 55-feet above ground. It’s designed to get children outdoors, but also to give them a safe space to test their fears.

Copter 4 shows the structures are currently under construction. The museum first announced the project in June, with a September estimate for opening. Now museum officials say construction is taking longer than first expected.

“Adventure Forest is coming, and it will be extraordinary! We want to give it the time and care it needs to be the absolute best it can be,” said Mike Yankovich, Museum president.

When it’s done it will stand 90-feet above the banks of the South Platte River and Interstate 25. The adventure park is meant for children ages 5 and up, and will be included in the price of admission to the museum.

LINK: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus