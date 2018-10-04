LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman died after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended her at a red light, forcing her car into traffic. Now 47-year-old Todd Kenneth Grudznske has been arrested and jailed on suspicion of vehicular homicide, DUI, felony DUI, reckless driving, and violation of a protection order.

Lakewood police say 25-year-old Angela Wimmer was on southbound Kipling Street and was stopped stopped at a red light at West Colfax Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Her car was rear-ended by a truck travelling at a high rate of speed and was pushed into the intersection, where it was hit by three other vehicles.

The crash scene was spread out over 200 feet and there was massive damage to several of the vehicles involved, according to John Romero with the Lakewood Police Department.

Wimmer was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injures.

Grudznske also went to the hospital and was later arrested.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role in the deadly crash.

We looked into Grudznske’s criminal record and found multiple previous convictions for DUI in Adams and Jefferson counties. Lakewood police confirm he had been previously arrested at least six times.

Police say he was charged with violating a protection order because he was on probation and was prohibited from consuming alcohol.

Investigators have not said if anyone in the other three vehicles were seriously hurt.

The intersection was closed Sunday afternoon but has since reopened.