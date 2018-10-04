  • CBS4On Air

Jennifer Sharp, Moffat, Saguache County
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against the Colorado State trooper who shot and killed a Texas woman armed with a shotgun near Alamosa in August.

The decision was made by District Attorney Crista Newmyer-Olsen who reviewed the incident.

The incident happened on Aug. 25 when Saguache County Sheriff’s officers tried to pull over a man driving a stolen vehicle in Moffat.

After a chase, the vehicle stopped and 37-year-old passenger Jennifer Sharp got out armed with a shotgun. A trooper shot and killed her.

The driver, 26-year-old Nelson Billings, picked up the shotgun and took his own life.
Billings and Sharp were from Port Lavaca, Texas.

According to the decision letter, the trooper was justified in shooting Sharp because she was directly endangering other members of the public.

