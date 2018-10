DENVER (CBS4) – A collision between an light rail train and a person at Santa Fe Drive and Bayaud Avenue is affecting RTD’s light rail schedule.

The light rail tracks were closed at 12:15 at Osage Station to Interstate 25 and Broadway.

RTD is putting buses on the routes that are affected. Get more information at rtd-denver.com.

The condition of the person who was hit by the train hasn’t been made available.