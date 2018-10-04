  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Light Rail, Local TV, RTD

DENVER (CBS4) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a light rail train in Denver.

“The pedestrian in this crash has been declared deceased. This crash remains an active investigation,” the Denver Police Department tweeted at about 1:20 p.m.

The collision at Santa Fe Drive and Bayaud Avenue affected RTD’s light rail train schedule for several hours.

light rail Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver

(credit: CBS)

The light rail tracks were closed at 12:15 p.m. at Osage Station to Interstate 25 and Broadway. RTD put buses on the routes that were affected.

At 2:30 p.m. the light rail lines were back to their normal operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s