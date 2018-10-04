DENVER (CBS4) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a light rail train in Denver.

“The pedestrian in this crash has been declared deceased. This crash remains an active investigation,” the Denver Police Department tweeted at about 1:20 p.m.

The collision at Santa Fe Drive and Bayaud Avenue affected RTD’s light rail train schedule for several hours.

The light rail tracks were closed at 12:15 p.m. at Osage Station to Interstate 25 and Broadway. RTD put buses on the routes that were affected.

At 2:30 p.m. the light rail lines were back to their normal operations.