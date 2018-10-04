  • CBS4On Air

2018, Campaign, Jared Polis, Reality Check, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – Democrat Jared Polis is leading Republican Walker Stapleton by seven points in the first public poll of the campaign. Polis has blanketed the airwaves with ads for the last couple months, accusing Stapleton of running false ads about him.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

